Cundletown Museum is organising a day trip to the Hastings valley, visiting the Crystalline Pottery and The Other Chef, as a fundraiser for its cream boat restoration project.
The tour, on Thursday, September 29, includes morning tea, and lunch at Finnians Irish Pub, with coach pick-ups at Tuncurry and Cundletown.
Rod Page first developed crystal glazes more than 45 years ago, producing pottery with just a few small crystals on each pot. The basic process involves trying to imitate the way crystals form in the natural world.
Over the years Rod continued to experiment, refining the process to create unique Crystalline Pottery.
The Other Chef specialise in making award winning jams, relishes, sauces, pickles and other essential condiments, using locally grown ingredients from farms in the surrounding hinterland around Port Macquarie.
The cost is $60 with a $25 deposit on booking and the balance required by September 16. Contact Margaret on 0428 522 556 for bookings and inquiries.
Funds raised will assist with the restoration of the Sunlight, a cream/milk boat launched in 1933 by the Manning River Dairy Co-operative Society at Mitchells Island on the Manning River.
The Sunlight was purchased by the Cundletown and Lower Manning Historical Society in October 2019 and is now awaiting full restoration by volunteer members of the society.
Due to public demand the museum is again taking an excursion to The Riverboat Postman Brooklyn on February 13, 2023.
