Cundle Museum bus tour to Crystalline Pottery and The Other Chef outlet

August 15 2022 - 4:00am
The 'Sunlight' will be renovated and returned to her original cream boat status by volunteers to resemble the original boat built by Ryan's Shipyards.

Cundletown Museum is organising a day trip to the Hastings valley, visiting the Crystalline Pottery and The Other Chef, as a fundraiser for its cream boat restoration project.

