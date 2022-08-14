Manning River Times

Manning Ratz win Lower North Coast women's 10s premireship

By Phil Wilkins
August 14 2022 - 11:00pm
Manning Ratz win the Lower North Coast women's 10s rugby premiership trophy following their defeat of Gloucester in the grand final at Nabiac

MANNING River Ratz experienced the ultimate grief when their men went down to the Wallamba Bulls at Nabiac's Sports ground on Saturday, but coach Bronson Rangi's 10-a-side women's team waved their Taree club colours magnificently in the early game, winning the grand final 34-7.

