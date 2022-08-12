Manning River Times

Injured Old Bar co-coach guest today on the On the Bench segment

August 12 2022 - 3:30am
Jordan Worboys and Gary Bridge will be On the Bench from 4pm today on the Manning River Times Facebook page.

INJURED Old Bar Pirates rugby league co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys is the guest on today's On the Bench segment.

Local News

