INJURED Old Bar Pirates rugby league co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys is the guest on today's On the Bench segment.
Worboys, who is recovering from a dislocated shoulder, said his return could be anywhere from three to six weeks' away. The Pirates, currently third, have run into late-season injury problems and meet second placed Forster-Tuncurry at Tuncurry on Sunday.
Old Bar's run to the playoffs and the annual Krystylea Bridge day are other topics up for discussion in today's segment, along with the poor facilities at the Jack Neal Oval.
Winner of the Manning Hotel $100 player of the week award is also announced.
