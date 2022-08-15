It's that time of year for orchid lovers - the annual Spring Orchid Show.
The Manning River Orchid Society's orchid show is being held at Taree Uniting Church Hall in Albert Street, Taree on Friday August 26 from 9am to 4pm, and Saturday August 27 from 9am to 2pm.
As well as a stunning display of orchids, there will be plant sales and potting demonstrations. Visitors can also vote for their favourite orchid.
Entry is $2.
For more information contact Beryl Beeton on 6553 2686 or Ray Clement on 0448 531 012.
