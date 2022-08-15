Manning River Times
First Steps Count receives $20,000 donation from Shop 44 Op Shop

August 15 2022 - 6:00am
Local Freemasons, together with volunteers from Shop 44, joined with The First Steps Count team for a site inspection of the project. Image: supplied

The First Steps Count Project was the beneficiary of more than just goodwill recently when they were presented with a donation of $20,000 from the District Freemasons fund-raising initiative, Shop 44 Op Shop.

