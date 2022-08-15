The First Steps Count Project was the beneficiary of more than just goodwill recently when they were presented with a donation of $20,000 from the District Freemasons fund-raising initiative, Shop 44 Op Shop.
Local Freemasons, together with volunteers from Shop 44, joined with The First Steps Count team for a site inspection of the project, with the building impressing all of those in attendance.
Advertisement
The project has taken 13 years of hard work from a dedicated team of local volunteers in a project that is sure to put the area on the map when it comes to early childhood education.
Along the way they have inspired others to follow them, creating a building that reflects the values and worth of the local community, a place where families and children in need, can come and be supported and assisted to achieve their goals.
The building itself is a demonstration of best building practice, from design, and construction to waste disposal and has been designed and constructed to make a statement.
The donation made by Shop 44 continues the tradition since the shop's inception of donating all its profits back to the local community. Everything in the shop is donated by the local community and the proceeds are returned to local charities such as the Great Lakes Education Fund, Manning Valley Can Assist, Marine Rescue Forster, Aussie Battlers Laurieton, Push for Palliative, The PCYC and Riding for the Disabled.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.