Beach goers urged to be aware of high tides this weekend

THERE will be big tides this weekend.
I would advise beach users to be aware of the high tide times, as the beach will be cut in several places for a few hours, especially now the sea is up a fair bit.
Meanwhile, fishing in the Manning area has slowed a bit this week.
A few nice snapper were caught on the northern grounds but most boats struggled to get a feed.
Boats that headed south did not do well so this proved to be a futile trip.
There was some positive news.
Pearl perch and leather jackets have been caught out in the 60 to 70 metre depth and some flathead were boated in 60 metres of water.
Tailor have been bagged from the end of the seawall at Harrington as well as the occasional bream.
A nice salmon was taken on worms at Abbey's Creek earlier in the week.
The river at Harrington has provided a few good bream but flathead have been scarce.
The better catches of flathead have come from the mouth of the Lansdowne River on soft plastics,
The river is dirty again in the upper reaches but the Lansdowne River, Cattai Creek and the water down to Harrington remain clear.
