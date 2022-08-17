Manning River Times
The National Quantum and Dark Matter Road Trip visits Wingham High School and Taree High School

August 17 2022 - 2:00am
The National Quantum and Dark Matter Road Trip is on a journey to visit 40 cities and towns across Australia over the next 19 days, with the tour including Wingham High School and Taree High School.

