The National Quantum and Dark Matter Road Trip is on a journey to visit 40 cities and towns across Australia over the next 19 days, with the tour including Wingham High School and Taree High School.
Scientists will run demonstrations and workshops, deliver public lectures, run pub trivia nights and visit schools as part of the National Science Week 2022 event.
The road trip is organised by the ARC Centre of Excellence for Dark Matter Particle Physics (CDM) and ARC Centre of Excellence for Engineered Quantum Systems (EQUS), and will travel about 7000km over the course of the tour.
The aims is to spread the word about the cutting-edge research being done by Australian scientists to schools and communities across rural, regional and metropolitan areas.
Road trip organiser and physicist Dr Ben McAllister, from CDM, EQUS, Swinburne Institute of Technology and the University of Western Australia, said the 25 scientists taking part were looking forward to meeting local students and communities.
"We are really excited about the extraordinary work that Australians are doing in the fields of dark matter and quantum technologies, and we want to share that excitement with all Australians, whether they live in the city or the bush," Dr McAllister said.
