Manning River Times

NSW Country to play ADF for a spot in Australian Country Championship women's final

By Mick McDonald
August 12 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Priya Bourke playing for NSW Country this week.

UNDEFEATED NSW Country women will tackle Australian Defence Force (ADF) today (Friday) for the right to play in the final of the Australian Country Hockey Championships in Albany, Western Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.