UNDEFEATED NSW Country women will tackle Australian Defence Force (ADF) today (Friday) for the right to play in the final of the Australian Country Hockey Championships in Albany, Western Australia.
NSW finished the pool games unbeaten and downed ADF 3-0 on Wednesday. Thursday was a rest day.
Today's match, to start at 3pm, is first against fourth, with second placed Queensland to meet third placed Victoria in the other semi-final.
The final will be played on Saturday.
Manning players Priya Bourke and Lara Watts are members of the NSW side, with Bourke the vice captain. Bourke was named player of the match in NSW's win over South Australia.
Both have extensively represented NSW at junior or schoolgirl level in the past. Watts plays for Tigers and Bourke for Chatham in the Mid North Coast Hockey League.
Australian 21s and open teams will be named at the conclusion of the championship.
