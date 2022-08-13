Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) senior hospitality students showcased their impressive culinary skills during at a recent catering assessment task.
The event involved preparing morning tea and lunch for staff.
The menu consisted of bacon and chive tarts, fresh fruit salad with toasted seeds and chargrilled vegetable tartlets for morning tea, followed by a choice of Thai noodle salad, bacon and asparagus pasta, Moroccan pumpkin with couscous and a traditional Greek salad for lunch.
The students displayed a high degree of professionalism in all aspects of the task, utilising their excellent kitchen, safety, teamwork and time management skills.
The recipes were quite complex, requiring many different steps and techniques.- Year 11 student Keily Boyd
Staff applauded the young chefs on the delicious flavour combinations, impeccable presentation and outstanding service.
In line with current COVID-safe practices, modifications were made to the task in the lead-up to the event.
Instead of the self-service platters and salad bar originally planned, students ensured the menu items were individually packaged and served.
"It was great to use so many fresh, seasonal ingredients to create our vibrant menu," Year 11 student Keily Boyd said.
"The recipes were quite complex, requiring many different steps and techniques," she said.
"At times, it was quite hectic to ensure the morning tea and lunch were served on time, but our preparation and communication ensured we were able to deliver a quality product."
The hospitality course is offered as part of the senior curriculum at BCS.
It provides students with the skills and knowledge to work in a variety of food and beverage settings and is a great introduction to a future career in hospitality.
