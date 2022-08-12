Coopernook Share Cart has arrived.
With many thanks to Tim Jones for his challenging work and creativity, the cart has hooks, shelves and storage space for the community to use for offloading the abundance of local home-grown vegetables, and other worthy goods for people to pick up and use.
No money involved. A simple care and share concept.
Lansdowne Public School has applied to be the host school for Before and After School Care.
To help with their application they require the support and interest of their families and community members.
All families have been emailed a survey to complete as soon as possible. If you are unable to complete this survey online, please complete the paper copy attached to the school newsletter and return to school as soon as possible.
For further information contact the school on 6556 7147 during school hours.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club held its first outing for August on the weekend with two members weighing in.
Grant Shelton caught three bream and two flathead for a total weight of 1.875kg. His largest bream weighed 0.621kg and his largest flathead weighed 0.343kg.
Tracy Minns caught five bream for a total weight of 2.365kg. Her largest bream weighed 0.711kg.
The second outing for August will be on the 20th and 21st with the weigh in on the Sunday at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club from 2pm followed by the club's monthly meeting.
Their next seafood raffle will be on this Saturday night, August 13. There will be 10 seafood trays, five seafood vouchers, 15 meat trays, two fruit and vegetable trays and the $40 supporters' tray. Tickets on sale from 5.30pm and drawn at 6.30pm.
The club's quarterly bucket draw will be drawn at the end of August with the prize being a television. Entry in the draw is only by purchasing Saturday night meat raffle tickets.
Live music will follow the raffles with the Ian Papworth Duo.
The Lansdowne Country Music had another successful day on Sunday with 11 artists plus the band performing.
Numbers were down with the change of date still coinciding with another smaller show and some singers being unwell.
It was great to see a new young talent Nathanial Worth performing and proving to be a hit with the audience.
A decision has been made to change the name of their day from Lansdowne Country Music to Lansdowne Open Music. This will hopefully encourage other genre of music to have a go and support the day.
The next show will be on Sunday, September 25 following the club's annual general meeting.
For further information contact Jenni on 0431 347 772.
The Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club is looking for a casual Bar attendant to join its friendly team.
Call Nathan Lewis on 0414 965 627 for more information.
Shirley Haines will be starting a Coffee and Connect morning at Lansdowne Hall, with the first morning happening on Tuesday, September 6 between 11am and 1pm.
Bring along a plate to share and a smiling face, meet friendly locals and share conversation. For anyone who is interested, contact Shirley please. Coffee and tea provided.
Looking forward to seeing you all there.
The Lansdowne Community Hall Managers will be holding another 'Cafe for A Day' on Wednesday, September 21. Only $5.00 per head.
Phone Ronda on 0418 920 984 for further information or if you are attending.
The Lansdowne Community Hall Managers held their annual general meeting last Monday evening. Margaret Haddon was elected as president, Rhonda Hardes was elected as secretary, Ron Sawyer was elected as treasurer. Jenny Pasco was elected as the vice president.
