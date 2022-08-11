MANNING Ratz will chase some club history tomorrow by winning the Lower North Coast Rugby Union women's 10s grand final for the first time.
In fact, the Ratz haven't featured in a women's grand final since the competition was introduced into the Lower North Coast competition. The Ratz were due to play in the decider last season, but this didn't eventuate after the State went into lockdown in mid-August and the season was eventually cancelled,
Advertisement
The Ratz have dominated the competition and will be the shortest of favourites. They'll meet Gloucester at Nabiac tomorrow from 1.30.
Club president Steve Rees said the Ratz are a strong unit from 1 through to 15.
Classy five-eighth Lucy Green has been outstanding all winter and will be a linchpin tomorrow.
"Not only does she have the talent, I've never seen a competitor like her,'' Rees said.
Green and halfback Keely Holden form an effective halves combination, with Holden in charge of game management.
The Ratz forwards are mobile and aggressive, led by prop Khiarana Poini, who like Green, represented NSW Country under 18s this year.
However, Rees warned that Gloucester will be formidable and are coming good at the right time of the year, witnessed by last Saturday's 49-0 whitewash of Wallamba in the final at Gloucester.
RELATED: Poor kicking was costly for Ratz
"Most of their players have been together a few years now and know their way around the field,'' he said.
Games change in an instant in the frantic 10s game. Rees recalls Wauchope going into the 2020 grand final at similar odds to the Ratz tomorrow, but losing to Wallamba in a boilover.
"If we play to our best we should win,'' he said.
"But it won't be a blowout.''
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.