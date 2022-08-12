Manning River Times

Find out what's happening of the Manning bowling club greens

August 12 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayo bowling in a pennant trial at Club West. Men's pennant grades start this weekend.

REPORTS from Manning-area bowling clubs

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.