REPORTS from Manning-area bowling clubs
Wingham
Col Watson club champion
IN 2006 Col Watson won his first singles championship at Wingham then again in 2017-8-9 and this time he got the title 25-20 over Tom Moore. Tom commenced winning this title in 2004 when he went on and surprised his opponents at District. He also won the Wingham events in 2014 and 2016 so between them they have been a dominating force in our Club.
Last Friday this year's decider was played over 24 ends with Col winning 13 of those and he held a handy 10 shot lead on the 18th end, but Tom came back by taking the following 5 ends and gaining 8 shots to be two behind Col. The final end kept the spectators on the feet with Col collecting three shots in a high quality game.
On Saturday there were 3 rinks of prospective pennants teams getting practice for the season commencing this Saturday with Division 4 playing at home against Leagues and the higher division having the bye.
Our new bowls organiser awarded the winning team for the day to social bowlers John Black, Mark Cunningham and Tom Stephens against Barry Smith, Ryan and Tim Richardson with the lowest margin card for the day.
WEdnesday social saw Wayne Burns led his team of Barry Kershaw and Tom Stephens to a big +16 win against Dally Hammond, Troy Unicomb and Tom. Dally was in big trouble on the 6th end of the 18 end game when he was down by 15 shots.
Roger Else as skip had with him Eric Pereira and Tim Richardson and they accounted for Jim Gillogly, Ryan and Ray Allen with a +9 result.
Also with a +9 win were Col Hinton and Andy Bissex over Chris Kane and Andy Sloboda.
Col Watson and Peter Howarth had a + 3 victory against Greg Bartlett and Cliff Bush.
Jim Gillogly
Club West
Flash and Bash in good form
IN club pairs, multiple champions Ashley 'Flash' Hinton and Gary 'Basho' Basham again showed they will be tough to beat this year.
In their match against Jeff Brown and Brandon Hepworth, Flash and Bash were just too strong, and after a few ends, dominated the scorecard to eventually run away impressive 37-10 winners.
Phil Capes and Mitch Townes were in no mood to be messed with against John Barnard (yours truly) and Peter Hall. Phil and Mitch scored a 6 on the 2nd end, and even though Pete and I managed to lock the scores at 8-8 by the 6th end, we were under the pump from that point with PC and Mitch giving no quarter to eventually run out comfortable 27-14 winners.
Tony Cavanagh and super sub Greg Sadler had a tough tussle during the first half of their encounter against Chris Cooper and Mick Brooks. With scores locked at 8-8 on the 12th end, Cav and Satts found another gear to power home and take the match 19-10 in impressive fashion.
A couple of social games were played in conjunction with the pairs. Jeremy Watson and Mark Sellars came home strongly to seal what was a close encounter early on against Rob Piper and K Towers 26-15.
A triples battle between Wazza Merchant and his team of Peter Cribb and Ron Simonds eventuated in a close 23-17 victory over Terry Bruton, John Tippett and Dennis Mitchell.
Pennant matches start this weekend with grade 2 playing Forster away and grade 4 playing Old Bar at home.
For further details please check the notice board or give Roberto Piper a call on 0499 856136.
JB
Taree Leagues
Classy bowls in Classic Pairs
THE monthly Classic Pairs were played during the week with a good roll up of 22 teams.
Despite the usual afternoon rain showers every player enjoyed some good bowls.
Winners were Ian Collins and David Penman, 2nd Terry Rowe and George McCartney, 3rd Joel Burke and Richard Latta and 4th Warren Cocksedge and Bob Hagan.
Round winners were Paul Knight and Adam Davidson, Harvey Phillips and Daryl Webster and Gus Walker and Brian Wilson.
Next Classic Pairs will be on Tuesday, September 13.
John Bown bowls secretary can be contacted on 0403 031 365 or johnwb1835@gmail.com or using the cub number 55619058. If the office is not attended the message bank can be accessed.
Social Bowls results:Tuesday, August 2 winners Norm Copeland and Peter Woolley. Runners up Jack Pie and Steve Phillips.Thursday, August 4 winners John Small and Steve Phillips. Runners up John Bown and Greg Saddler.
Saturday, August 6 winners Bob Hagan and Warren Cocksedge. Runners up Ian McCarthy and John Bown.
Pennants begin this week with games at Wingham, Sporties and home. Players must be on the greens for a 12.30 start. Cars will leave for Sporties at 11.15 and am at 11.30.
Peter Mason
Old Bar Women
Pennant play
IN chilly winter conditions division 4/2 pennants was played on Tuesday with the following result: OBB d /Forster which qualifies them for the play off.
Social winners were Doreen Grogan, Olwen Skoudas and Irene Boys.
Next Tuesday (August 16) social bowls will be played. A special lunch will be held after bowls on August 23 to celebrate Doreen Street's 90th birthday. A list is in the locker room.
Bonita Brines
Old Bar Beach
Semi-finalists decided
PAIRS championships are down to the semi-finals with J Wagener, M Kilkeary d A Bissex, S Russell Friday mixed saw Z Geraki, D Hoye, M Pendelj d G Cherrett, R Robertson, G Gallagher; W Beeby, B Baker d F Montgomery, H Phillips; A Bissex, K Ransley d N Tarrant, A Cox; R Watts, I Mickie, M Ladmore d M Rich, J Renouf, D O'Brien.
Pennant trials were conducted on Saturday with the No 2 sides overpowering the 4s. Skips only saw the side led by P Linsdell d G Hart'; M Pendelj d M Ruprecht; N Pollitt d M Finneran; L Langtry d L Lopez; D Webster d M Kilkeary.
Monday social roll up only .All worn out after a tiring day Saturday
Pennants aturday. Good luck to all our teams.
The jackpot system is proving popular with our members. It is conducted on all social bowls day and is open to visitors. Prizemoney starts at $100 and jackpots $20 each week if not won. It is run on the 3 separate social days.
Juniors are most welcome and have a heavily discounted membership fee.
New to the game or need a brush up? Then take advantage of our free coaching Saturday morning with Lindsay, Les and Kevin.
Bob Baker
