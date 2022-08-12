Manning River Times

Taree Film Society present 'Lost Illusions', at Fay's Twin Cinema Monday August 15

RK
By Rick Kernick
'Lost Illusions', the new film by Xavier Giannoli. Image: supplied

Taree Film Society continues the new 2022-23 subscription season with "Lost Illusions" (rated M) screening at Fay's Twin Cinema Taree, 7pm this Monday, August 15.

