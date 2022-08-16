Zone 6 Endurance Riders will host 20km, 40km and 80km horse rides based from the Johns River Village Reserve on Saturday, Sunday August 20/21
More than 100 horses and their riders and strappers along with volunteers will converge on Johns River for the weekend.
Advertisement
A 20km event will be conducted on the Saturday afternoon with 40km and 80km on Sunday. The riders and horses will ride through State forest and out to a river view.
Forest tracks also have distant views of the "Three Brothers". Along the way there will be check-points and water stops available for horses and riders. Riders will camping over for the weekend onsite and on private property.
"Endurance horse riding is a great family sport and these rides are a good introduction to this horse discipline that suits anyone that likes riding in our beautiful forests.,'' Linda Henley from Zone 6 Endurance Riders said.
"Zone 6 Endurance plan to have more endurance rides in 2023 so riders don't have to travel far to enjoy this wonderful sport.''
Mentoring programs and Zoom sessions are available online for people interested in learning more and anyone interested in entering the event can enter on Manehub.
For more information and updates check Facebook. Zone 6 Endurance Riders or contact Linda on 0417 685 244.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.