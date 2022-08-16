Manning River Times
Home/News

Endurance horse riding events to be held at Johns River

Updated August 16 2022 - 1:52am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three events will be held in the Johns River area this weekend.

Zone 6 Endurance Riders will host 20km, 40km and 80km horse rides based from the Johns River Village Reserve on Saturday, Sunday August 20/21

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.