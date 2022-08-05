Manning River Times

Pleasant encounters of a taxing kind

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 5 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
My Shout: It's really not that taxing

ACCOUNTANTS, at least back when this correspondent was young, always copped a bad rap.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.