Manning River Times
Home/News

Crocheted rug raises $2000 for Ukrainian people through Rotary Club of Taree

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
Updated August 5 2022 - 1:54am, first published August 4 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Masquerade ball host Bruce Moy and Taree Rotary president Grace Maano presenting Laurie Easter with the Ukrainian blanket.

A crocheted blanket in the form of the Ukrainian flag has raised $2000 for the Rotary Eclub of Ukraine, an amount which will likely be used to purchase first aid kits for the military controlled area, or to support displaced people.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.