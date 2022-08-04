A crocheted blanket in the form of the Ukrainian flag has raised $2000 for the Rotary Eclub of Ukraine, an amount which will likely be used to purchase first aid kits for the military controlled area, or to support displaced people.
While watching television and seeing the atrocities play out in Ukraine and the distressing plight of the Ukrainian people, Irene Wann from Kolodong felt powerless to do anything, apart from praying with others in her prayer group at church.
Advertisement
"I just felt really horrible about it," Irene said.
Wishing she could do something more to help, no matter how little, inspiration came in the aisle of a shop. Spying balls of blue and lemon yellow yarn, Irene decided to make a blanket in the form of the Ukrainian flag.
Not knowing exactly what she was going to do with it when it was finished, she went ahead anyway. As it happened, her parish priest was going to a Ukrainian church in Newcastle, and he suggested he take it with him. Irene has no idea who now possesses the blanket that went down to Newcastle, but was happy and grateful it might be giving a Ukrainian person comfort.
I thought it was a great opportunity to provide assistance to the people of Ukraine and what a sweet gesture from our local citizen to reach out to Ukraine in their own way.- Dr Grace Maano, president Rotary Club of Taree
In the meantime, bigger plans were afoot for the blanket, unbeknownst to Irene. A member of her extended family contacted Mayee Warren, a global justice professional with an extensive network, to see if she could come up with an idea for the blanket. Mayee contacted Dr Grace Maano, president of the Rotary Club of Taree and the two hatched a plan to auction off the blanket at the club's Christmas in July masquerade ball on July 23, to raise funds for a Rotary club in Ukraine.
"I thought it was a great opportunity to provide assistance to the people of Ukraine and what a sweet gesture from our local citizen to reach out to Ukraine in their own way," Dr Maano said.
However, Irene's blanket had already gone to Newcastle. When Irene was told of Rotary's offer, she generously decided to make another one.
The blanket Irene made for the Rotary auction was loaded with symbolism. The squares were made in two patterns, the yellow being a flower pattern to symbolise sunflowers, the national flower of the Ukraine, and the blue in crosses, in honour of those who have died in the country at the hands of the Russians.
Irene added crocheted sunflowers and forget-me-knots to symbolise that people will never forget what has happened.
I think it was very thoughtful of Irene to think about the significance of every crochet pattern she used.- Dr Grace Maano
"I think it was very thoughtful of Irene to think about the significance of every crochet pattern she used," Dr Maano said.
The blanket was prominently displayed at the Rotary Ball, as it was set to go to silent auction that night. The person who got to take home the blanket was Rotary's area governor Laurie Easter, with the highest bid at $655. However, donations from deputy mayor Alan Tickle, Tanya Brown and family, Mayee Warren and Ian Woollard took the amount to $1000, with the Rotary Club of Taree matching dollar for dollar.
"I would not have given away that blanket for any less than we got," Dr Maano said.
Irene, however, was surprised with the amount raised by her efforts.
"I was pretty chuffed actually. That was quite amazing. I'm so pleased (the funds are) going to the Ukraine people," she said.
Advertisement
Bruce Moy, Rotary assistant area governor, auctioneer and host of the ball, was impressed with the item. "It's a beautiful blanket, beautifully done," he said.
Others were also similarly impressed. Anna Hutchinson, co-host for the ball, heard people say that "it was a very fine quality crochet".
No doubt the quality is down to the thousands of hours of practice Irene has had honing her craft, crocheting countless blankets for Wrapped With Love and the palliative care ward at Manning Base Hospital.
Dr Maano and Mayee Warren attended the Rotary Eclub of Ukraine's meeting at 3am AEST on July 27, to tell them the exciting news, and to find out what projects they are doing for the victims of the war in Ukraine.
An official handover of the donation is being made via a video meeting with the president of the Rotary Eclub of Ukraine at the next Rotary Club of Taree meeting on August 15. Irene has been invited to attend to witness the handover, and she is looking forward to it.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.