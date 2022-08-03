Manning River Times
Home/News

Old Bar defeat Wingham in deferred Group 3 Rugby League game

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated August 3 2022 - 12:44am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Second rower Will Clarke scored the match winning try for Old Bar in the clash against Wingham on Tuesday night.

A try to Old Bar second rower Will Clarke three minutes from fulltime enabled the Pirates to beat Wingham 14-8 in the deferred Group Three Rugby League game played in front of a surprisingly good crowd at Old Bar on Tuesday night (August 2).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.