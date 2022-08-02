As Missing Persons Week 2022 continues, police are reappealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the Tea Gardens area for more than a year.
Sixty-three-year-old Allan Bentley last seen leaving his home on Pindimar Road, Pindimar, about 7.30am on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
He was reported missing by a close associate two days later, after he failed to return home and attend pre-arranged appointments.
At the time, officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District conducted an extensive search for Mr Bentley with the assistance of specialist resources, however, attempts to locate him were unsuccessful.
It is believed Mr Bentley may have been driving a white coloured Holden combo van with NSW registration plates UQG 146 and the word catering written on the side at the time of his disappearance.
As inquiries into Mr Bentley's disappearance continue, police are renewing their appeal to the community to come forward with any information that may assist detectives with their ongoing investigations.
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Gerard Lawson, said while Mr Bentley lived somewhat of a reclusive lifestyle, his disappearance was out of character.
"Mr Bentley has no bank accounts or other assets investigators can utilise aside from his vehicle, which has never been located nor has its registration been renewed," he said.
"We've established that he rarely left the Tea Gardens area where he resided and worked locally for cash-in-hand payments to make ends meet.
"He had very little money, had no known enemies and was well liked, with his unit was left in a state which implies to investigators that he had planned on returning home.
"His disappearance has left his family and associates longing for answers, and we hope this appeal spurs the flow of new information into where he may be."
Mr Bentley is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of medium build, with a beard and short brown and grey hair.
Missing Persons Week is an annual national campaign to raise awareness of the issues and impacts surrounding missing persons and runs until this Saturday, August 6.
If you have been reported as missing it means that someone is concerned about your safety and welfare. It is not a crime to go missing. You should attend the nearest police station with identification so that Police can ascertain that you are safe and well.
For more information on the campaign visit www.missingpersons.gov.au
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone with information about Mr Bentley's whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
