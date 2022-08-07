Manning River Times
Home/News

Wingham boxer aims for national titles

By Mick McDonald
August 7 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wingham boxer Ca'Naan O'Donnell hopes to get a bout at the national titles in Melbourne later this year.

BOXER Ca'Naan O'Donnell will now target the national titles in Melbourne later this year as he looks to carve out a future in the sport.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.