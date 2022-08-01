Landholders get ready with Fire Skills Expo at Tinonee | photos

The 2019 bushfires may be a couple of years in the past and the weather this year might not have people particularly worried about bushfires, but that didn't stop the Fire Skills Expo at Tinonee Oval on Sunday, July 31 being well attended by community members.
Landholders learnt how to use a fire extinguisher, how to set up a portable pump and pod, and how to control low level grass fires with backpack sprayers.
The RFS community engagement trailer drew a crowd with videos of the 2019 bushfires.
"And we had the fire trucks which are always very popular," Tinonee Rural Fire Brigade member Kallee Niksic said.
Organised by Midcoast 2 Tops Landcare Connections, the event brought together the Tinonee brigade, Burrell Creek Rural Fire Brigade, MidCoast Council, Hunter Local Land Services, and a TIDE Aboriginal ranger, with Wingham Rotary providing a barbecue.
The Burrell Creek community's Strengthening Our Communities program was popular, according to Kallee.
"Quite a lot of people came from the Hillville area and talked to them, got some information and signed up as well," she said.
The Strengthening Our Communities project was made available with nearly $90,000 worth of federal and state Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience funding.
"They've developed a database and it's all about communicating with the community," Kallee explained.
"The idea is to go out to each property, get their details and have it on a system that they can relay to emergency services.
"It's all about preparing properties, letting your neighbors know, coordinating the services that are needed.
"And they're giving out like little prep kits with rake hoes and gloves and stuff like that."
To see more about the event visit the Tinonee Rural Fire Brigade Facebook page.
