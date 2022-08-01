THERE'LL be three games on the program on Tuesday (August 2) evening at Old Bar when the Pirates tackle Wingham Tigers in Group Three Rugby League matches postponed from Saturday, July 23 due to a COVID outbreak in the Wingham club.
Initially it was planned to play reserve grade and first grade on Tuesday, with the women's league on Wednesday.
However, following an agreement between the clubs the league tag will now start at 5.45 on Tuesday, with reserve grade at 6.45 and first grade at 8pm. The Tigers don't field an under 18s,
A date has also been finalised for the Port City/Old Bart games at Port Regional Stadium, rescheduled from Saturday, Saturday, July 16 after COVID cut a swathe through the Old Bar roster.
Two grades will be played on Tuesday, August 23 at Port, with the reserve grade at 6.30 and first grade at 7.45.
On Thursday, August 25, again at Port, league tag will kickoff at 6.30 and 18s at 7.30.
