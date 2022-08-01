Manning River Times
Old Bar defeats Macleay Valley | Photos

By Mick McDonald
August 1 2022 - 2:00am
THERE'LL be three games on the program on Tuesday (August 2) evening at Old Bar when the Pirates tackle Wingham Tigers in Group Three Rugby League matches postponed from Saturday, July 23 due to a COVID outbreak in the Wingham club.

