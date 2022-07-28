Where flora and fauna abound - indoors

And of course rats have been known to move in, and are much harder to move out. In past years we have spent weeks trying to out fox (?) a rat that has set up home in our home. One year, in total frustration, we made a huge effort to ensure every scrap of food was locked away in an endeavour to finally catch this one particularly canny rat. Imagine my surprise the next day at work when I reached for my morning tea in my handbag - only to find my apple had been half eaten. Lucky I'm not squeamish.