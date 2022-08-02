Manning River Times
Home/News

Marlee Hall and Progress Association receives cash boost ahead of centenary celebrations

August 2 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A funding windfall will enable the Marlee Hall and Progress Association Incorporated to complete the hall's plumbing in readiness for its centenary celebration on October 29 this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.