A funding windfall will enable the Marlee Hall and Progress Association Incorporated to complete the hall's plumbing in readiness for its centenary celebration on October 29 this year.
The hall committee has been named as one of Essential Energy's Community Choices Champions for 2022, earning them $500 in the process.
Advertisement
With Marlee Hall turning 100 this year, festivities include a dance to be held on Saturday September 17, and a 100th anniversary party/open day on Saturday, October 29.
"We are very grateful to have the ongoing support of our community, and thanks to the $500 funding we've received through the Community Choices program, we'll be able to continue supporting them back," Ken Cameron said.
RELATED: Marlee Hall 100 year celebrations
Essential Energy's annual program is designed to support a wide range of community-based groups and projects that increase social inclusion, assist communities in need and enhance community engagement.
It allows people to nominate and vote for eligible community groups, such as Marlee Hall and Progress Association.
Are you one of the thousands of people who have attended an event or function at Marlee Hall in the last 100 years?
The committee is seeking contributions of stories, short or long, and photos from the past and present. You can email them to marleehall1655@gmail.com or post them on the Marlee Hall Facebook page.
If you prefer you can post them to Marlee Hall 1655 Bulga Road, Marlee 2429. For more information contact Ken or Jennie 6550 5164.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.