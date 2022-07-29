My Shout: A future all alone...naturally

APPROPRIATELY, Gilbert O'Sullivan's 1973 hit 'Alone again... naturally' was playing as we wandered into one of our favoured hostelries recently.
"Drinking alone tonight,'' we explained to our friend, the young lass behind the bar.
She shot us a quizzical look.
"You always drink on your own,'' she responded.
"In fact, sometimes when you walk in all the other patrons walk out, leaving you on your own. So what's different about tonight?''
She's wise beyond her years, we mused.
There was sound reason for our solitude. We're preparing for the future.
In the past couple of months we've had mates who have faced life threatening health issues. Fortunately, all have survived. However, this got us thinking and that doesn't happen too often.
The way things are going, we're going to be the only one left. Everyone else will shuffle off this mortal coil, leaving us all on our lonesome.
It's a depressing thought.
We're getting ready for the inevitable, when all our drinking mates have gone to greener pastures. Yet here's this correspondent preparing to live to 120 or whenever West Tigers next make the top eight. Both will probably happen around the same time.
Off they'll head without even a thought about the predicament this correspondent will face, being the last one left and all.
And that is just typical. No one takes this correspondent into account when they make plans for the future. Even if those plans are somewhat permanent.
Just last week we were in deep conversation with an acquaintance who was regaling us with the travails of his latest brush with the hereafter.
It was truly frightening. Little wonder he looked so terrible. So we thought some positive words of encouragement were required, just to buck him up a bit. It's just what we do to help a mate.
"At least your wife would have been well looked after had you been permanently sent to the sin bin. She'd like Struggle Street,'' we soothed.
"How's your superannuation?"
He suddenly became all agitated and we feared he may have been about to have a relapse. Life is just so fraught.
We now don't have any great plans for the winter of our life. Retire from this place of work, make sure our will is updated and get ready for the inevitable, while hoping the Roosters can win one last premiership while we're still around to celebrate.
"Then again,'' we said to the young lass behind the bar.
"There is a positive spin to all of this doom. At least we won't have to shout in turn.''
"Yeah, like you ever do,'' we're sure we heard her mutter.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
