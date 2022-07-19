Taree has benefitted from nine doctors choosing to undertake their general practice training here with town.
The doctors, though fully qualified, are required to undergo an additional three to four years of targeted training with GP Synergy.
One of those participating in the program is Dr Sara Khalid. Dr Khalid is in her second year of training and is completing a term at accredited practice Taree Medical Centre under the supervision of Dr Larry Scavino.
"I moved to Taree to work in the Emergency Department at Manning Base Hospital, and the plan was to move back to Melbourne after a year," Dr Khalid said.
"But we felt this place would be our forever home where we could grow our young family, so I applied for GP training and luckily got a training place here.
"I'm enjoying general practice, working close to my patients and being present for them in need was always my preference, particularly the continuity of care I offer patients, being close to the community, and seeing and knowing whole families of patients.
"The two practices I've trained in, Wynter Street Medical Centre and now Taree Medical Centre, have been wonderful in supporting me in my training."
GP Synergy CEO, Cameron Wilson, said to support the trainees in meeting local community health needs GP Synergy delivers regionalised training delivered by local medical education teams.
"It's also important for local communities to welcome and support doctors as they settle into rural towns, as we'd all be pleased to see the doctors stay here in the longer term.
"Across the Hunter, Manning, and Central Coast region there are more than 200 GP registrars in various stages of training," Mr Wilson said.
