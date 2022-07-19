Manning River Times
What's on

Early women settlers of the Manning Valley feature to feature at Manning Net

July 19 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local historian: Katherine Bell is the next guest speaker at Manning Net.

Local Katherine Bell, author of Life in the Lower Manning Valley: The First Thirty Years of Settlement, will be the guest speaker at the next Manning Net dinner event at Wingham Services Club on Thursday, July 28.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.