Early women settlers of the Manning Valley feature to feature at Manning Net

Local Katherine Bell, author of Life in the Lower Manning Valley: The First Thirty Years of Settlement, will be the guest speaker at the next Manning Net dinner event at Wingham Services Club on Thursday, July 28.
Many regular Manning Netters will know Kathie as another regular at their meetings, so it is with great anticipation Manning Net looks forward to one of their own sharing the results of her research, driven by her interest in local and family history.
Kathie completed the Local, Family and Applied History course through University of New England. She went on to do Honours, then finally completed a Master's in History.
Her book Life in the Lower Manning Valley: The First 30 Years, is result of her studies. It can be obtained through Wingham Museum.
"Local and family histories interest me because while governments make policies, how those policies are experienced by individuals is another matter. This is where local and family histories come into their own," Kathie says.
Kathie is currently the secretary of Manning Valley Historical Society and editor of their bi-annual journal.
She will present her talk from the perspective of three very different early settler women of the Lower Manning Valley.
RSVPs are required MONDAY 25 July 2022
The evening starts at 6.30pm and costs $30, which includes a two-course meal with complimentary tea and coffee after the meal.
If you would like to attend this month, please RSVP by 10am on Monday, July 25 to Alison McIntosh 6553 4780, Ruth Brown 6553 9877, Susan Ryan 6553 5150 or Marilyn Thomas 6551 3416, or email mazathome@ozemail.com.au.
