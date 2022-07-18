SENIOR AFL returns to Taree for the first time in more than 20 years on Saturday, July 23 when a Masters North Coast social game is played at Taree Recreation Centre (Rec 3).
Manning Valley AFL club hopes this will be the precursor into a Manning team regularly playing in the Masters competition from next year.
The game was originally to be played at the Johnny Martin Oval, but the surface isn't suitable due to this year's wet weather
"We are hoping Masters will become a fixture for Taree, with some great interest already from locals wanting to take the field playing AFL in a social aspect, so 2023 season is looking promising,'' Manning AFL committee member Zoe Barby explained.
Masters AFL is open to players aged 25 and older. A women's AFL Masters come and try session will also be held on Saturday from 1pm to 2pm. This is open for players aged 30 and over. This will be followed at 2pm by the men's Masters encounter. A function will be held after the match at Taree Leagues and Sport Club.
From 12pm to 1pm the club will run the Auskick session for all current and new members - kids will later take the field during the Masters Game at half time for a mini match.
Zoe said for more information check the club's Facebook page.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
