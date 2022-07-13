Manning River Times

Bailey Seamer is hiking the length of the Australian east coastline raising awareness about mental health

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
July 13 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bailey Seamer is 800 kilometres in to her more than 4000 kilometre hike along Australia's east coast. Picture: supplied

Newcastle-girl Bailey Seamer doesn't consider herself especially athletic, nor the kind of person who 'has it all together'.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.