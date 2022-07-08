Manning River Times

Too much rain for the races

July 8 2022 - 1:30am
Today's Taree race meeting abandoned

THE Manning Valley Race Club meeting scheduled for Taree's Bushland Drive Racecourse today has been abandoned.

