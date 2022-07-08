Today's Taree race meeting abandoned

THE Manning Valley Race Club meeting scheduled for Taree's Bushland Drive Racecourse today has been abandoned.
Racing NSW Stewards inspected the track on Thursday and determined the course unsuitable for racing after receiving 370mm of rain during the past seven days.
The club had an eight event TAB program up for decision.
Manning Valley now doesn't race until Tuesday, July 26.
