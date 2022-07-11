Karuah and Great Lakes (KGL) Landcare's management committee has acknowledged Rod and Barbara Zemanek with a life membership in recognition of their services to the Karuah catchment.
Rod has retired from the role of convenor while Barbara was treasurer for many years.
Nominating the award, KGL Landcare treasurer, Robyn Lamond highlighted Rod's passion and articulation of land management issues in the catchment particularly water quality assessment and improvement of the Karuah and its riparian areas all while improving farm productivity.
Rod initiated and organised a major project of eight landholders in The Branch regenerating wetlands by protecting them from stock impacts, assisted by funding from Landcare Australia, MidCoast Council and Hunter Local Land Services.
Two hundred and seventy hectares of wetlands and 50ha of riparian areas were protected, resulting in rapid improvement in vegetation and ecosystem function in the protected areas.
Council and Hunter LLS are presently calling for expressions of interest to expand wetland and riparian regeneration in the same catchment, use this link to find an EOI form: https://www.lls.nsw.gov.au/regions/hunter/grants-funding-scholarships).
Rod hosted many field days on soil health, landscape hydration and more recently about the landscape monitoring in conjunction with Steven Lucas from University of Newcastle.
Dr Lucas's work monitoring the wetlands project also inspired the KGL Landcare drone property monitoring project with more than 40 properties surveyed in the Karuah and surrounding catchments.
A chemist by profession and an opportunity innovator, Rod has developed on-farm equipment to apply compost teas, most recently assisted by the KGL Landcare sub-group initiatives funding to develop a hydro-seeder, and is developing a chicken litter fermenter.
Rod initiated river reno activities of families helping with weed removal while enjoying a weekend on the banks of the Karuah River.
The banks of the lower Karuah are better for his and his neighbours' stewardship.
