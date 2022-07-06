Purfleet Taree Local Aboriginal Land Council's NAIDOC march postponed

Purfleet Taree Local Aboriginal Land Council's NAIDOC march and concert has been rescheduled due to bad weather.
The event, which was to take place on July 2, is now set to happen on Saturday, July 16, starting at 10am.
Those attending are urged to come dressed in colours of red, black or yellow, or blue, green, black and white - or wear all seven.
The concert will begin following the march from the TIDE office in Victoria Street to the river stage.
Appearing on the day will be Biripi Dancers, Baraya Wakulda Choir, Tyler Williams, Kai Gahan, Three Good Fellas, The Groove Collective, Jacob Cook, Luca Saunders, Fiona Fields and Uncle Russell Saunders.
