HOCKEY talent, Jayden Manusu now has a goal - making the Australian under 16 All Schools team to tour Europe.
Jayden will vie for selection when he lines up with the NSW All Schools under 16s side at the Australian championships to be held in Hobart from July 30 to August 6.
He is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
Jayden was a member of the Hunter side that dominated the recent State titles. This culminated in a 5-3 win over South Coast in the final. However, he is one of just two Hunter players in the Blues under 16 team heading to Tasmania.
"I hoped we might go somewhere different this year, like Melbourne or somewhere,'' he joked.
He played left defence for Hunter and expected to line up in that position for NSW.
Jayden said he's 'hopeful' of making the Australian team for what he said would be a dream tour to Europe. However, he concedes it'll be tough.
In his favour is the fact that NSW is expected to go deep into the championship at Hobart, so increasing his chances of impressing selectors.
Jayden's enjoying a busy season on hockey fields around the State as his sport comes out of the COVID slumber.
Last month he was among the younger players in the Manning open men's representative team that played in the State division three championships in Tamworth. Manning made the semi-finals, with Jayden mentioned by coach Scott Harry as being among the side's most consistent throughout the campaign.
This was Jayden's debut at this level and he enjoyed the challenge. He hopes to get another shot in 2023 when the championships are held in Newcastle.
He plays with Mid Coast Hockey League powerhouse, Sharks in senior hockey along with Chatham in the juniors. Sharks are the competition favourites in the Mid Coast League.
Jayden only started playing hockey four years ago.
"I was playing soccer, but there was too much travel,'' he explained.
Hockey is something of a family sport, so he decided to give it a crack and he's showed promise virtually from his first hit.
He's busy with hockey for much of the year although he finds time to dabble in a bit of indoor hockey as well.
Jayden attends Taree High School
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
