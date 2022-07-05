Manning River Times

Jayden Manusu off to Australian championships with NSW under 16 All Schools team

By Mick McDonald
July 5 2022 - 6:00am
Jayden Manusu is off to Hobart for the Australian championships with the NSW All Schools under 16 hockey side

HOCKEY talent, Jayden Manusu now has a goal - making the Australian under 16 All Schools team to tour Europe.

