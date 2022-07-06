Manning River Times

Pathfinders Pumpkin Run comes to Taree

Updated July 6 2022 - 6:30am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pathfinders Pumpkin Run made its way to Taree this week, distributing hot, tasty pumpkin soup and free pumpkins from the Catholic Care Community Kitchen on Tuesday, June 5.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.