"The pumpkin run normally starts in Armidale and sort of weaves down through Newcastle to Sydney and finishes at Government House. Due to COVID the floods, the bushfires and everything that's happened recently we decided to reroute it and head up the coast towards Ballina and Lismore to include them as well, and obviously Taree, Kempsey and Coffs (Harbour)," Pathfinders communications officer, Toni Ribeiro said.