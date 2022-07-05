Manning River Times

Medals for Hallidays Point pickleball players at Queensland championships

Updated July 5 2022 - 4:12am, first published 4:00am
Hallidays Point Pickleball players contested the Queensland championships and returned with 12 medals.

HALLIDAYS Point Pickleball Club members were among the medals at the Queensland Championships.

