HALLIDAYS Point Pickleball Club members were among the medals at the Queensland Championships.
A 16 strong Hallidays Point contingent attended the three day championship that attracted 320 players. Competition was held over three days.
Hallidays Point members won 12 medals.
Pickleball is a racquet/paddle sport that was created by combining elements of several other racquet sports. Two or four players use solid paddles to hit a perforated polymer ball over a net.
Hallidays Point medal winners were:
60+ men's singles: Dave Casserley silver
60+women's singles: Kerry-Anne Casserley gold
70+ women's singles: Ann Ryall silver, Jennifer Taylor bronze.
60 + men's doubles: Leigh Thatcher bronze, Dave Casserley bronze
60 + mixed doubles: Kerry-Anne Casserley bronze, Dave Casserley bronze
50 + women's singles: Jennifer Blanch gold, Kim Smith bronze
70+ women's doubles: Ann Ryall bronze, Elizabeth Yager bronze.
