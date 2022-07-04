Taree Little Athletics Club a State finalist

Manning River Times

Taree Little Athletics Club finalist in regional centre of the year

Updated July 5 2022 - 2:20am, first published July 4 2022 - 10:00pm
TAREE Little Athletics has been named as a finalist for Regional Centre of the Year, in the Little Athletics NSW Annual Awards.

