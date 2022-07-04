Taree Little Athletics Club a State finalist

TAREE Little Athletics has been named as a finalist for Regional Centre of the Year, in the Little Athletics NSW Annual Awards.
This award recognises regional Little Athletics Centres with:
"This came as a surprise for the club, with the identity of who submitted the nomination remaining a mystery,'' club secretary Linda Hoadley admitted.
"Vice president Usha Dennes and last year's registrar Lisa King will attend the awards ceremony, being held on the Central Coast on July 16.''
Taree Athletics Club is very proud of recent achievements. Even though the 2021/2022 season was a challenge due to COVID-19 and wet weather, almost one-fifth of their athletes qualified for the 2022 Little Athletics NSW State Championships, with 13 athletes representing Taree.
Many achieved personal bests, some had some top ten finishes, and Brooke Hosgood - became state champion, winning a gold medal in the 1500 metres.
Laine Wyllie was also named NSW Little Athlete of the Year for her sportsmanship, leadership and commitment during the season.
"Taree Athletics Club has a high level of excitement for the upcoming season with the designing of a special new uniform, and potential affiliation with Athletics NSW giving our athletes a broader range of opportunities to represent Taree Athletics Club.,'' Linda added.'
The new season will start in September, with the club based at Taree Recreation Ground.
