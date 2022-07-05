PLAYERS from the club's premiership years dominated Taree City's men's 25 Year Team announced at the rugby league club's 25th anniversary celebrations held at the Wynter Tavern.
The function was conducted after the Bulls played Old Bar Pirates in the Group Three game at the Jack Neal Oval.
Taree City debited in Group Three in 1998, the club formed after a tumultuous time for the code in the town. Taree entered the 1990s boasting two clubs, Taree United (formed 1960) and Tare e Old Bar (formed 1928). Both folded in 1994. They were followed by the short-lived Taree Rhinos before the Bulls were born.
Taree City has win three first grade premierships, 2000, 2001 and 2007, all under coach Terry McCartney. The Bulls were also grand finalists in 2005 when beaten by Camden Haven.
Taree has also fielded a team in the Group Three women's league tag since the competition was instigated in 2009. The club's best-ever league tag team was also named at the 25th anniversary function.
The men's 2 year team is: (1) Shawn Burnes; (2) Greg Collins, (3) Jayden Potts, (4) Michael Mercy, (5) Paul Stephenson; (6) Matthew Mitchell, (7) Josh McCartney; (8) Pat Hogan, (9) Dean Simpson, (10) Ashley Currey, (11) Troy Cochrane, (12) Phil Adamson, (13) Mark Tuxford. Bench (14 Brad Melville, (15) Troy Betts, (16) Len Hogan, (17) Todd Bridge.
Coach Terry McCartney, manager Michael Clarke, trainers Graham Goodwin, Des Raward.
League tag: (1) Rhiannon Morris, (2) Trasha Cortaville-Smity, (3) Jennifer Silcock, (4) Katie Hogan, (5) Talara Morris, (6) Jenna Rowsell, (7) Tahlea Yarnold, (8) Keely Holden, (9) Kelsey Schneider, (10) Taryn Jacklin, (11) Brooke Northam, (12) Emma Goodwin, (13) Chloe Clark, (14) Ashleigh Salmon, (15) Sarah O'connor.
Coach Craig Greenaway.
