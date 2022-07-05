Manning River Times

Taree City Bulls mark 25th anniversary

By Mick McDonald
July 5 2022 - 5:00am
PLAYERS from the club's premiership years dominated Taree City's men's 25 Year Team announced at the rugby league club's 25th anniversary celebrations held at the Wynter Tavern.

