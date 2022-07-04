Around 40 large users across the Mid Coast region have installed smart water meters at their properties, saving them thousands of dollars on their water bills.
In a joint initiative with MidCoast Council involving the council's water resilience officers, the meters have been installed to closely monitor water use.
Since its inception just over 12 months ago, the initiative has helped save 169 million litres of water, which equates to more than eight days of water supply for the entire region.
A smart water meter is an easily installed digital device that provides real-time updates on a property's water use, making it a highly effective tool for identifying leaks and other forms of water wastage.
The initiative had involved people from across a range of industries, including schools, dairy farms, holiday parks and other commercial enterprises. Council's Director of Infrastructure and Engineering Services, Rob Scott, said that while the technology had been invaluable in helping large users save water, it was only part of the story.
"What's been fantastic is the relationships that have developed between our water resilience officers and these large users," Mr Scott said.
"Our officers have been there to support them throughout their journeys, helping them to understand the data and identify opportunities to save water and money.
"As a result, these users have really embraced the environmental and financial benefits of saving water and become advocates for others in the community to do the same."
Long term plans to expand the use of smart meters to residential customers are also in place, with council currently trialling the technology on homes and businesses in Stroud Road.
"Ultimately, we'll have smart meters on virtually every water service so we can provide customers with real-time information on their water use and help identify leaks," Mr Scott said.
