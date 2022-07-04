Manning River Times

Businesses install smart water meters as part of MidCoast Council initiative

Updated July 4 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:00am
Nirmal Joy - Water Resilience Officer. Image: Supplied

Around 40 large users across the Mid Coast region have installed smart water meters at their properties, saving them thousands of dollars on their water bills.

