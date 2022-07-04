Police investigate alleged sexual assault

Police are appealing for public assistance following an alleged sexual touching assault in the Taree last week.
About 6.40pm on Tuesday, June 28, police say a man approached the front door of a home in Valerie Street, Taree, in an attempt to obtain a cigarette from the occupants.
"After speaking with a female resident, the male sexually touched her," a police spokesperson said. "A brief struggle ensued before the male fled the scene."
Police were contacted and officers from Manning/Great Lakes Police District commenced an investigation into the incident.
A crime scene was established at the home, which was examined by specialist officers.
"Police would like to speak to a male who may be able to assist with inquiries," police say. "He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, aged in his late teens/early 20s, about 170cm tall and medium build."
Anyone who may have information about this incident, or available dashcam/mobile phone footage, is urged to contact Manning/Great Lakes Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
