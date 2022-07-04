Drug charges laid following search of Taree house

A man has been charged with supplying a prohibited drug and possess prohibited drug, after police executed a search warrant at a house in Taree.
On Thursday, June 30 Manning Great Lakes Police attended a Taree address to execute a search warrant for drug supply from this location.
A man and woman known to police were inside the location at the time.
Police allege a large amount of heroin was located in this house. The man was arrested and charged, and bail refused to appear at Taree Local Court.
