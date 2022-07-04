Manning River Times

Manning Great Lakes Tip Riders received funding for Kiwarrak mountain bike park

July 4 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gurmesh Singh MP and Dr David Gillespie at Kiwarrak Mountain Bike Park with Manning Great Lakes Tip Riders Mountain Bike Club member Paul Bennett.

Ravaged by the 2019 Black Summer bushfires, Kiwarrak Mountain Bike Park, south of Taree, is under repair.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.