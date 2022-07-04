Ravaged by the 2019 Black Summer bushfires, Kiwarrak Mountain Bike Park, south of Taree, is under repair.
A team of dedicated volunteers from Manning Great Lakes Tip Riders Mountain Bike Club has worked tirelessly to rebuild the trails which now boast about 70 kilometres of forested hand-cut mountain bike-specific trails.
Once completed, the park will be a massive attraction for our area and for the club as we are putting in trails and combinations no else has- Manning Great Lakes Tip Riders Mountain Bike Club
Most repairs have been started, including the main car park. "Once completed, the park will be a massive attraction for our area and for the club as we are putting in trails and combinations no else has," a club spokesman said.
The park has received $403,980 in funding from Stage Two of the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, co-funded by the Australian and NSW goverments. The money has been used to create accessible trails for those with adaptive bikes, plus toilets, changing rooms and an undercover barbecue area for community use.
Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Premier and for Regional Jobs and Investment, Gurmesh Singh said the mountain bike park is a vital community asset. "The trail is arguably one of the largest networks of mountain biking trails on the Eastern Seaboard and offers mountain biking gold. It is a brilliant asset within the Myall Lakes and offers is a drawcard for sporting tourism."
