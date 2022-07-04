Manning River Times
What's on

Riparian Ramble at Bindera

Updated July 4 2022 - 7:01am, first published 7:00am
Barrington River at the Steps Campground, Bindera. Image supplied

The last three years have been a challenge for local landholders, in more ways than one. Long years of drought, followed by devastating fires, then unprecedented rain and flood events have left many people wondering how much more our environment can cope with.

