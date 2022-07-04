About 300 young riders are headed to the Mid Coast from all parts of NSW for the 2022 Glowalman junior campdraft and sporting championships this school holidays.
And while that seems a lot of participants, organiser Kelvin Gregory says entries are down on the usual. Drought, bushfires, flood, COVID and the price of "fuel (and lettuce)" have had an impact, with the last two Glowalmans being cancelled, Kelvin says.
The Glowalman championships kick off at Gloucester Showground on Monday and Tuesday, July 11 and 12, with a rest day before continuing at Nabiac (Wallamba) showground on Thursday, July 14, and moving to Wingham for the final two days of competition on Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16. Spectators are welcome.
Registered riders from ages eight to 21 years will be competing in this the 40th year of Glowalman - and the 38th event held.
Once all the events have been completed at Wingham, there will be an award ceremony. Each year the order of events changes to ensure that each showground gets a chance to hold the final ceremony.
About 280 young riders have entered the campdraft and 140 will compete in the challenge. There's a range of sporting events including flag, bend, barrel, bonfield bounce, ben bar aft and stockrider.
Entrants will travel from as far as the Queensland border and south past Canberra, as well as west to Condobolin and Orange.
Travelling the furthest will be the two "exchange" riders from Western Australia who will join the competition at Wingham on the Friday.
Two competitors from this year's Glowalman will be chosen to represent NSW in a Western Australian competition later in the year. Kelvin said the riders are chosen based on their attitude and participation in the sport and not based on their results.
They will be announced on the Saturday at Wingham, after the competition has been completed.
The name 'Glowalman' is a combination of Gloucester, Wallamba and the Manning Valley - the three areas in which the event takes place. The event is jointly organised by Gloucester Junior Rodeo, Nabiac Junior Rodeo and Wingham Junior Rodeo and is held traditionally in the second week of the July school holidays.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
