Manning River Times

The annual Chris Hoare Cup returned to the fields for the first time in three years

June 30 2022 - 2:00am
Girls touch from the back Olive Whitelaw, Caily Aberhart Summer Fitzgerald, Nikita Wheaton, Jaydah Cassar, teacher, Jess Amos and (front) Lily Carter, Daisy Wilton, Amarlieah Mobbs.

It was back to usual in the sporting arena for Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) and Gloucester High School students returning to play in the annual Chris Hoare Cup earlier this month.

