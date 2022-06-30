It was back to usual in the sporting arena for Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) and Gloucester High School students returning to play in the annual Chris Hoare Cup earlier this month.
Due to unfavourable weather conditions and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the June 22 meet was the first time the two schools had met since 2019.
Fifty BCS, accompanied by five teachers, competed in touch football, soccer, under 14 years rugby league and open rugby league matches.
Competition began with the girls' soccer followed by touch and under 14 boys league on fields across the town.
The soccer was a hotly contested match with both teams having no goal scored until the last minute of the game, BCS PDH teacher, Ashlee Styles said.
"The girls defended like champions and took every attacking opportunity they had, all the while having no substitutions."
Captain, Amber Cunningham, kicked the winning goal in the dying minutes of the game to make the final score 1-0.
Despite a strong game by the touch team, they fell to Gloucester 11-5.
Lilly Carter and Daisy Wilton each scored a try, while Marli Mobbs scored two - the highest of any player - and was later named player of the day.
She steered the side around the field and was involved in all play, Ms Styles said.
Despite never before playing as a team the under 14 boy's rugby league game was described as electrifying.
"We had 11 excited players take the field without any reserves."
Gloucester scored the first two tries followed by a barnstorming run by Ricky Nguyen to cross the line for BCS, making the score 8-4.
Gloucester scored again, quickly followed by a full-length run of the field by Toby Wilton.
"Toby was exceptional all game at guiding the boys around the field."
The score was 14-8 at half time.
Ricky Nguyen's power and strength saw him score his second try after halftime under the posts and Darcy Wilton converted it, making the score 14-14.
However, in the last 10 minutes of play Gloucester scored again to make the final score 20-14.
"All boys should be immensely proud of their participation and performance."
The open boy's rugby league was a strong and powerful match with plenty of hard-hitting from both sides.
"Much like the under 14s, our boys had never played a game as a team before."
Tom Doyle, who scored two tries, was an exceptional leader on the field, guiding the boys around the park and making several line breaks and some superb tackles, while Tom McInerney was described as a captivating fullback, making several tackle busts and line breaks.
"The team all worked exceptionally well together, putting their bodies on the line against a much bigger and more experienced side."
However, they fell to Gloucester 36-8.
Both league teams were coached by BCS old boy, Tim Browne, who guided the boys and provided expert advice from the sidelines.
"We can't thank him enough for all of the time and effort that he has put in with the boys to get them ready and able to play the matches."
"I should be thanking you," Tim Browne said.
"You've enabled me to do what I love for the school where I began."
He was immensely proud and honoured to have been able to come back to his former high school and provide young players of the game with his knowledge and skills.
He can't wait for next year.
"Even though we were unable to bring home the Chris Hoare Cup all teams are congratulated for their participation and performance.
"Every student represented BCS with pride and should be immensely proud of themselves.
"We'll be back bigger and better next year."
