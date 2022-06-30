Manning River Times

Wingham Public School now flies national, Aboriginal, and Torres Strait Islander flags

By Rick Kernick
June 30 2022 - 5:00am
Wingham Public School alumnus and current Wingham High School captain, Lester Andrews, was bestowed the honour of raising the Torres Strait Islander flag for the first time ever at Wingham Public School.

