Lansdowne Public School will once again be opening its school playground and welcoming the community in these school holidays.
Entry into the school is via the front gate. Open hours are 8am to 5pm each day. A security guard will lock and unlock the gate each day.
Advertisement
Children accessing the school grounds must be always under the supervision of a parent/carer. Please report any misuse of the school property to the School Security Unit on 1300 363 778.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club will hold its next fishing competition this weekend, from July 1 to 3, with weigh in on Sunday at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club from between 2pm and 4pm.
The club's weekend fundraising raffles of 15 meat trays as well as their $400 supporters tray will be held as usual.
Tickets in the fundraiser for the Lansdowne Soccer Club are selling well. Tickets are available at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club and will be drawn on July 16 with all proceeds going to the soccer club. The prizes will be meat trays, seafood trays and a $50 fruit and vegetable tray.
The Lansdowne Bowling Club championships pairs are currently underway. Club triples and fours will be played over coming months.
Lansdowne has nominated to play in the state pennant competition commencing in August 2022 and will be contesting the grade 4s.
Social bowls is played Sunday mornings at 10am (cost: $5 per person green fees). Further information (including details regarding new memberships) is available at the bowling club or via email lansdownemensbc@outlook.com
If you are looking for something to do on this Saturday evening, July 2, the Upper Lansdowne Hall has a great evening of entertainment planned with the band "19 Twenty" who have appeared at the hall previously and were extremely popular. The show commences at 6.15pm until 10pm.
The Lansdowne Country Music Day held at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation club last Sunday had 18 artists performing. Among those performers were Michael Craig and Ann Leadbetter travelling from Brisbane and Ann Penman travelling from Lyndhurst near Bathurst.
for the show. An enjoyable day was had by all with around sixty people enjoying the music.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.