Manning River Times

Royal Hotel syndicate buys Taree's Manning Hotel

June 29 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree's Manning Hotel sold

FOLLOWING the record sale of the Port Macquarie Hotel this week, specialist agency HTL Property has doubled down in the region with another significant sale in the form of Taree's Manning River Hotel.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.