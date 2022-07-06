Taree VIEW Club celebrated its 55thanniversary at ClubTaree with 70 members and guests in attendance.
President Margaret Muldoon welcomed our official guests Judy Hemmingway, VIEW advisor and Diane Fidders, zone councillor as well as guests from Gloucester and Forster VIEW clubs. Heidi Prowse and Kirstie Maher from Smith Family also attended the anniversary lunch.
Kirstie spoke of the positive impact that the "Learning for Life" has on students who are needing financial support in providing them with uniforms and other school requirements. One student needing tutoring in mathematics and English had been three years behind his peers. He is now excelling in both subjects and has the ability to study mathematics at the highest level in high school.
Taree VIEW Club is providing financial assistance to six Learning for Life students and to hear Kirstie speak of the support of VIEW clubs to this program and the results is rewarding.
George Hoad provided the entertainment, singing some beautiful golden oldies and this was appreciated by every one in attendance. The club thanked George for giving his valuable time.
Six members received their milestone badges, presented by Judy Hemmingway. They were Cath O'Brien 40 years, Gwen Moylan 40 years, Marcia Ellis 20 years, June Cavanagh 10 years, Ursula Reidpath 10 years and (absent) Cass Kinchin 10 years.
Jan Howard, an inaugural member of 55 years, cut the birthday cake.
