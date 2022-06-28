Three notices of motion considered at June 29 MidCoast Council meeting

Three notices of motion are on tomorrow's MidCoast Council meeting agenda.
Councillors Alan Tickle and Peter Epov have put forward motions for consideration.
Cr Tickle is asking council to seek a one off grant of $5 million to match the $10 million financial assistance provided by the State Government to metropolitan amalgamated councils in 2016.
He argues that the magnitude of the amalgamation of the three councils - Greater Taree, Great Lakes and Gloucester - and MidCoast Water was more complex than any of the other metropolitan amalgamated councils yet the amount of financial assistance was significantly less.
Cr Epov's motions call for the establishment of "sovereign economic development fund" - for the purposes of promoting and facilitating local economic development throughout the council area - and a "sovereign climate change adaptation and mitigation fund" - to promote community based climate adaption and mitigation initiatives.
He proposes council contributes one per cent each of all council rates collected to both funds.
Council's general manager, Adrian Panuccio commented that "by allocating one per cent of rate revenue (assuming general land rates only) would require council funding of $886,000 for 2022/23 and that would increase each year based on the increase in rate revenue."
The projected deficit in the long term financial plan would also increase over the life of the 10 year plan, he stated.
The council meeting begins at 2pm on Wednesday, June 29 and is open to the public. It can also be viewed via video link available on council's website. Council's headquarters are located at Yalawanyi Ganya, 2 Biripi Way, Taree South.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
