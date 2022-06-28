Manning River Times

Taree trainer's two wins on nine event Manning Valley Race Club card | Photos

By Doug Ryan
Updated June 28 2022 - 10:35pm, first published 10:30pm
TAREE trainer Glen Milligan celebrated his first winning double with My One ($13) and Madiba Rose ($2.15) at Manning Valley Race Club's TAB meeting on a soft 7 track at Taree on Tuesday.

