TAREE trainer Glen Milligan celebrated his first winning double with My One ($13) and Madiba Rose ($2.15) at Manning Valley Race Club's TAB meeting on a soft 7 track at Taree on Tuesday.
Sharing in the highlight were his two apprentice jockeys--Georgina McDonnell (My One) and Zac Wadick (Madiba Rose),the latter, along with Coffs Harbour jockey Raymond Spokes and Taree trainer Mark Stewart, also having two wins.
The mammoth nine-race meeting was held without rain and the participants were hoping that firmer tracks will follow to provide plenty of competition with $25,000 being the new minimum per race prizemoney for Taree's next and following TAB meetings.
Milligan has certainly made an impression in the training ranks as he also looks after and has picked up the skills of long-time trainer, Bob Milligan, his father, who was badly injured about two years ago.
"The best part about winning the two races today is that both horses are BOBS bonus gallopers (nearly an extra $20,000 added to prizemoney of $24,560)," Glen said.
Three-year-old filly My One scored by a half-length in the XXXX Gold Maiden Handicap over 1007m and showed her trackwork was no fluke once easily beating "Horse Of The Year", Taree Cup winner Charmmebaby, (won $556,000) in a track gallop.
The "hot head" filly was first up from a spell and according to Milligan and McDonnell is a galloper with potential once she works out what racing is all about.
As for Madiba Rose which scored by a length in the Kennards Hire Taree Maiden over 1257m "Zac rated her well", said Milligan.
Wadick added: "It was her race to lose and she put them away pretty easily.
His other win by a half-length was on Stewart's six-year-old mare Fight For Love ($15) in the Aquatic Motor Inn & Laundromat F&M Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1412m.
"That gave me my first double and it proves my consistency in riding," Wadick said.
The win fits in with Stewart's plans to tackle the prestigious Mothers Gift race at the Grafton Cup Carnival in July.
"She has improved as it normally takes a few runs before she wins"--her sixth in 40 starts.
Stewart is also taking his other winner four-year-old gelding Don't Forget Dad ($3.90), which scored by a half-length in the Club Taree Maiden Plate over 1257m,to Grafton.
He managed to buy the galloper for $18,000 last month for a bunch of owners, one who had only recently lost his father.
The galloper was a reminder what had passed and the former Victorian galloper had its name plastered over owners shirts with "Don't Forget Dad" on them.
Taree gelding Casirina ($4), trained by Ross Stitt, kept its hopes for Grafton alive with a solid third behind four-year-old gelding Call Me Artie ($4.20),trained at Canberra by Neil Osborne and ridden by Jon Grisedale, in the Horsepower Class 3 Handicap over 1614m.
It battled on well with a 2200m event next in line.
The feature Johnson & Mongan Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1007m was a torrid affair with Rosehill's three-year-old gelding Stariks ($9) scoring by a length from heavily backed Newcastle's Miss Kojiki ($3.80), with Taree's Adamdeant ($5.50), trained by Tony Ball, weakening in the home straight for third after a speed battle up front.
Trainers Lee and Cherie Curtis said Stariks had improved a lot since being beaten as a maiden with jockey Andrew Gibbons saying that the gelding was well placed in country grade.
Spokes kicked off his double by scoring by a nose on Coffs Harbour two-year-old geldng Mr Tabasco ($3.30), trained by Brett Bellamy, in the TAB.Com.Au Class 1 Handicap over 1257m,its second win in only four starts.
He followed with a win on four-year-old gelding Klopp ($4.60), trained by John Sprague, that being its second win in a row in the Manning Hotel CG&E Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1412m,and prompting Sprague to probably aim for a 1400m Highway race in Sydney in a fortnight.
Biggest win of the day was by three-year-old filly Lady Audrey ($2.80),which scored by 5.5 lengths for Newcastle trainer Todd Howlett and jockey Ashley Morgan in the Saxbys Soft Drinks Maiden Plate over 1614m.
The win took Morgan to a commanding 128 lead in the NSW jockey's premiership.
