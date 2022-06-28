The Saltwater club took the honours for the second year running in the annual Black Head Longboarders versus Saltwater Malibu Club 'B&S' competition.
The charity event was held on Sunday, June 26 at Old Bar Beach, kicking off at 7.30am in clean, two foot, offshore conditions.
"Overall it was an awesome day," Black Head Longboarders president, Halle Ford said. "It was held at Old Bar in front of the surf club there. At the end of the day Saltwater won, but that's alright, we'll be back next year."
With 18 surfers from each club surfing two 20 minute heats, points from placings within each heat were added to the overall club aggregate. Each competitor contributed a $5 donation, which, along with sales of food and drinks, was then combined for a $500 donation to the Taree women's shelter.
With competitors ranging in age from teens to those in their 70s, an array of styles were on show for spectators.
"There's lots of different styles of surfing," Halle said. "There's more classic log style longboarding or more performance style longboarding. So it was nice to see a mixture of different styles, (it) was good to mix it up a bit," Halle said.
But with the last wave caught it was Saltwater that took the points and bragging rights for another year. With this much fun and good will on show, no doubt it will be bigger and better than ever.
